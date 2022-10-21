Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2880 Netherton Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 838-8100
-
2
Allergy, Rheumatology, and Immunology Specialists11115 New Halls Ferry Rd Ste 102, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 839-4339
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanphaichitr?
I think Dr. Tanphaichitr is one of the friendliest and most polite Dr. that I ever had.
About Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1942362777
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/wash University
- Detroit Genl/Wayne State University
- Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University
- Mahidol U
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanphaichitr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanphaichitr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanphaichitr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanphaichitr speaks Thai.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanphaichitr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanphaichitr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanphaichitr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanphaichitr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.