Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2880 Netherton Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 838-8100
    Allergy, Rheumatology, and Immunology Specialists
    11115 New Halls Ferry Rd Ste 102, Florissant, MO 63033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 839-4339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis

    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I think Dr. Tanphaichitr is one of the friendliest and most polite Dr. that I ever had.
    Joe Courtaway — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD

    Rheumatology
    52 years of experience
    English, Thai
    1943362777
    Education & Certifications

    Barnes Hosp/wash University
    Detroit Genl/Wayne State University
    Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University
    Mahidol U
    Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kongsak Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanphaichitr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanphaichitr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanphaichitr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanphaichitr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

