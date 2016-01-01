Dr. Kong Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kong Yap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kong Yap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 33 Creek Rd Bldg C, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 825-5198
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kong Yap, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942235288
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yap accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yap speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.