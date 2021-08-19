See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Konda Reddy, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Konda Reddy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and AdventHealth Winter Garden.

Dr. Reddy works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Winter Park
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 170, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • AdventHealth Winter Garden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2021
    He is an excellent doctor, who cares about his patients and he explains the causes of your illness very well. I will recommend him to anyone in need of a great doctor.
    M.Roque — Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Konda Reddy, MD
    About Dr. Konda Reddy, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1790987964
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Kurnool Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konda Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.