Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD
Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granby, CT. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Granby18 E Granby Rd Fl 1, Granby, CT 06035 Directions (860) 258-3477
Starling Physicians Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 109, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477
- Middlesex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
very competent doctor. Great bedside manner. Gets to the point.
About Dr. Komsu Mamuya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073588695
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mamuya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamuya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamuya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamuya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamuya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamuya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.