Overview

Dr. Komandoor Srivathsan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Srivathsan works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

