Dr. Komal Saqib, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saqib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Komal Saqib, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Komal Saqib, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Saqib works at
Locations
-
1
Steelyard Dental Care5095 S Gilbert Rd Ste 7, Chandler, AZ 85249 Directions (480) 864-1130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saqib?
Extremely welcoming office! Super friendly staff and nice environment. Dr. Saqib and her staff made my daughters feel comfortable and at ease with their procedures. We will be returning to Steelyard Dental for all of our dentistry needs. Thank You, Steelyard Dental.
About Dr. Komal Saqib, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1447725973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saqib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saqib accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saqib using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saqib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saqib works at
Dr. Saqib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saqib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saqib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saqib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.