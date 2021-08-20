Dr. Komal Naik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Komal Naik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Komal Naik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naik is a very knowledgeable and caring doctor. Helped me tremendously!! I would highly recommend her !! Thank you Dr. Naik
- English
- 1063617082
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hosp-Brown U
- U Conn at Hartford Hosp
- U Conn Health Ctr
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- NY U
- Neuromuscular Medicine
