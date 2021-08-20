Overview

Dr. Komal Naik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Naik works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.