Dr. Komal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Komal Mehta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Group35 Collier Rd NW Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 367-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Komal Mehta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1932529617
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
