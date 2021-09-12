Overview

Dr. Komal Agarwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, IN. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Agarwal works at Ascension Medical Group Bedford Women's Health in Bedford, IN with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.