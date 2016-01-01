Dr. Kolo Ediale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ediale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kolo Ediale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kolo Ediale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Locations
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Shoprite Supermarkets Inc.78 Brookside Ave, Chester, NY 10918 Directions (845) 469-2692
Rephuah Health Psychology PC60 Dunning Rd, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Catskill Regional Medical Center68 Harris Bushville Rd, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 794-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ediale is a rarity in today's medical field. He is far more than a revolving door insurance agent. He cares about his patients (i am one) on a 1 to 1 basis. He really cares. I am grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Kolo Ediale, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1780684738
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ediale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ediale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ediale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ediale has seen patients for Osteopenia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ediale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ediale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ediale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ediale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ediale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.