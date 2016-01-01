See All Dermatologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD is a Dermatologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Milwaukee Med College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Zimmermann works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prevea Health - Ashwaubenon
    2502 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3326
    Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center
    2461 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3326
    Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay
    715 Superior Rd Ste 120, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 406-9803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Hives
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619981164
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology, The University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Milwaukee Med College
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmermann works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Zimmermann’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

