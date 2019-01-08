See All Podiatric Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Kolby White, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kolby White, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. / B.S. Cum Laude and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Dr. White works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA
    6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706
(409) 899-1538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Ankle Injury
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jan 08, 2019
    Very kind. Answered all my questions. Great staff
    Beaumont, TX — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Kolby White, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. / B.S. Cum Laude
    • Texas A&M University - Biomedical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolby White, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

