Dr. Kolby White, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kolby White, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. / B.S. Cum Laude and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Locations
Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 899-1538
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Answered all my questions. Great staff
About Dr. Kolby White, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699088617
Education & Certifications
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. / B.S. Cum Laude
- Texas A&M University - Biomedical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.