Overview

Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.



Dr. Odulaja works at Waters Edge At Port Jefferson for Rehab and Nrsg in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Hastings on Hudson, NY, Massapequa, NY and Bay Shore, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.