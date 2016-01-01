Dr. Odulaja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.
Dr. Odulaja works at
Locations
Waters Edge At Port Jefferson for Rehab and Nrsg150 Dark Hollow Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (718) 327-7307
John E. Andrus Memorial Inc.185 Old Broadway, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 Directions (718) 327-7307
Parkview Care and Rehabilitation Center Inc5353 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-1800
Sunrise Manor Ctr for Nursing and Rehabilitation1325 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 327-7307
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043384654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
