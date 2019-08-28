See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Kok Chong, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kok Chong, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Chong works at Minimally Invasive Vascular Inc in Saint Augustine, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Minimally Invasive Vascular Inc
    2720 US Highway 1 S Ste C, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 412-2832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2019
    My mom sees him regularly and he us great. He just opened his new surgery center and it is fantastic.
    Bill C — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Kok Chong, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972681542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chong works at Minimally Invasive Vascular Inc in Saint Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

