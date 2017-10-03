Dr. Koji Takeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koji Takeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Koji Takeda, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OSAKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Takeda works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takeda?
Dr. Takeda gets five stars because he did an excellent job on my moms bypass surgery. My only issue, is that he does not have a personality. He is really reserved when speaking to family members. You get comfortable only because you know he is a top doctor in his field. His personality doesn't give you the warm, and fuzzy like most American doctors. Japanese culture is very reserved, I feel he needs to be a bit more personable. I felt like he was too robotlike in his delivery.
About Dr. Koji Takeda, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1942573290
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity|University Hospital
- University Hospital
- OSAKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takeda works at
Dr. Takeda has seen patients for Ventricular Septal Defect and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takeda speaks Japanese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Takeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.