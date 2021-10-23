See All Neurosurgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (187)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center

Dr. Kainth works at The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre
    1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (178)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Clear and concise when answering questions. I feel great 10 days post surgery. Recognizing that this is a long term recovery, I feel more confident after this surgery than my previous 2 surgeries(performed by an orthopedic surgeon).
    Billy Goodhart — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kainth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kainth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kainth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kainth works at The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kainth’s profile.

    Dr. Kainth has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kainth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Kainth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kainth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kainth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kainth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

