Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Boahene works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-2145
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins University Otolaryngology
    600 N Caroline St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-2145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Dysphagia
Skin Grafts
Bell's Palsy
Dysphagia
Skin Grafts

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Dr. Boahene is incredible! I had a rare malignant tumor in my sinus and skull base (very close to my brain). Dr. Boahene save me and did so with the utmost professionalism. He took the time to explain what was going on, how he was going to address it, and what I could expect following the surgery. Here I am, 3 years later, alive because of Dr. Boahene!
    Pedro - Miami, FL — Nov 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD
    About Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Akan, German and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1841256526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Arkansas Conway
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boahene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boahene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boahene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boahene works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Boahene’s profile.

    Dr. Boahene has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boahene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boahene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boahene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boahene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boahene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

