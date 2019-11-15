Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boahene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Boahene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-2145Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins University Otolaryngology600 N Caroline St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21205 Directions (410) 502-2145
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boahene?
Dr. Boahene is incredible! I had a rare malignant tumor in my sinus and skull base (very close to my brain). Dr. Boahene save me and did so with the utmost professionalism. He took the time to explain what was going on, how he was going to address it, and what I could expect following the surgery. Here I am, 3 years later, alive because of Dr. Boahene!
About Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Akan, German and Russian
- 1841256526
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- University Of Central Arkansas Conway
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boahene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boahene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boahene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boahene works at
Dr. Boahene has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boahene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boahene speaks Akan, German and Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boahene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boahene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boahene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boahene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.