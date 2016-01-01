Dr. Kodwo Orleans-Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orleans-Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kodwo Orleans-Lindsay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kodwo Orleans-Lindsay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Orleans-Lindsay works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Imaging and Pathology Mip1417 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 272-7200
-
2
Integra Specialty Hospital2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-5408MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-5408
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kodwo Orleans-Lindsay, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932216439
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orleans-Lindsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orleans-Lindsay accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orleans-Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orleans-Lindsay has seen patients for Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orleans-Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Orleans-Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orleans-Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orleans-Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orleans-Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.