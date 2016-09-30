Overview

Dr. Koduah Peprah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Peprah works at Internal Medicine Practice in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.