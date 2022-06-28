Dr. Kodi Azari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kodi Azari, MD
Overview
Dr. Kodi Azari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Azari works at
Locations
UCLA Medical Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 319-1234
Limited To Official State Duties Only10945 Le Conte Ave Ste 3355, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions
- 3 1250 16th St Ste 2100A, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal person. He was warm and comassionate. He is busy and has to be efficient but I could tell that he is a tremendously caring doctor.
About Dr. Kodi Azari, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University CA
- University Pittsburgh
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Hand Surgery
