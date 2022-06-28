See All Hand Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kodi Azari, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kodi Azari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Azari works at S Andrew Schwartz MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Medical Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234
    Limited To Official State Duties Only
    10945 Le Conte Ave Ste 3355, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    1250 16th St Ste 2100A, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Lonnie — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Kodi Azari, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1730152711
    Education & Certifications

    University CA
    University Pittsburgh
    The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Hand Surgery
