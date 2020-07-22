Overview

Dr. Kock-Yen Tsang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Tsang works at Toms River OBGYN in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.