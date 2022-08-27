Overview

Dr. Kochy Tang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Tang works at My Family Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.