Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kochunni Mohan, MD
Dr. Kochunni Mohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region and Mclaren Caro Region.
Dr. Mohan works at
Mary A Durbin MD Pllc714 S Trumbull St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 892-8456
Michigan Infectious Diseases2615 McLeod Dr N, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
I always look forward to Dr. Mohan's ability to listen and provide helpful information. I wish all my doctors were as approachable and committed to their patients concerns and open to giving feedback information.
About Dr. Kochunni Mohan, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- St Francis Medical Center|Westminster Hosp
- St James U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
