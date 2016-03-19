Overview

Dr. Kobie Douglas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Douglas works at Regional Health Systems in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Hammond, IN and East Chicago, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.