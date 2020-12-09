Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. See-Tho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD
Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My years of struggle with Gallbladder attacks due to gallstones and trips to the ER finally led to an ERCP procedure. I didn't want to take any further chances with my health. I consulted Dr.See-Tho to discuss my Acute cholecystitis. At first, I was first skeptical about laparoscopic surgery, the recovery time, and the process. After discussing in detail with Dr.See-Tho about laparoscopic surgery and the recovery process, I was able to go in for surgery in June 2020. Dr. See-Tho is a highly skilled surgeon, and I strongly recommend him. He took great care of performing my surgery and gave clear post-op and recovery instructions. My post-op checkup and recovery have been remarkable, with no complications, and I am no longer worried about getting those painful Gallbladder attacks. A BIG thanks to Dr.See-Tho and his care team- I am able to lead a healthy and happier life now!
About Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1851472351
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Dr. See-Tho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. See-Tho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. See-Tho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. See-Tho has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. See-Tho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. See-Tho speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. See-Tho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. See-Tho.
