Overview

Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. See-Tho works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.