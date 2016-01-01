Dr. Rosebrock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaus Rosebrock, MD
Overview
Dr. Klaus Rosebrock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tech U Med Hochschule, Hannover.
Dr. Rosebrock works at
Locations
-
1
Practice14150 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 857-0366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosebrock?
About Dr. Klaus Rosebrock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558389304
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Tech U Med Hochschule, Hannover
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosebrock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosebrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosebrock works at
Dr. Rosebrock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosebrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosebrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosebrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.