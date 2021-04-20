Overview

Dr. Klaus Mergener, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Mergener works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

