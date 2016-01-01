Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD
Overview
Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Riley, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Freeland works at
Locations
Irwin Army Community Hospital600 Caisson Hill Rd, Fort Riley, KS 66442 Directions (785) 240-7335
Fort Myers Office and Surgery Center4790 Barkley Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-8686
Naples Office5335 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 594-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pebblebrooke15205 Collier Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-7145
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407161771
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp, Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- University of Florida
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Freeland speaks Spanish.
Dr. Freeland speaks Spanish.
