Dr. Youngren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kjell Youngren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kjell Youngren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Youngren works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Group of New Jersey290 Madison Ave Ste 5, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 889-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youngren?
This doctor is simple put: OUTSTANDING!!! Brilliant Caring Kind Sharp These are just a few adjectives that describe this excellent urologist !! He gives you the time that You need to explain the medical situation you find yourself in Highly highly recommended!!
About Dr. Kjell Youngren, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386702868
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Usc University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Bowdoin College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youngren works at
Dr. Youngren has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youngren speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.