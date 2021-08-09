Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamazaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD
Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatious School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Centura Medical Group HealthFit Family Medicine2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 140B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 218-7774Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yamasaki is professional, extremely skilled, and efficient. He was able to identify my injuries quickly and gave me the exact methods needed to heal. He also explains everything needed to complete healing and communicates effectively the procedures to be done in order to heal. He cares about giving his patients the best care and I would highly recommend him to anyone that is struggling with an injury.
- English, Spanish
- 1861757890
- Southwest Georgia Sports Medicine Program
- Southwest Georgia Family Medicine Residency Program
- University of Sint Eustatious School of Medicine
- Pomona Coll
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Yamazaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamazaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamazaki speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamazaki.
