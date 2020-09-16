Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Kashi works at
Locations
Anahita Abdehouddspc6830 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 686-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved the staff, they were kind, thoughtful, helpful, patient and most importantly professional. When I did a telemed appointment with Dr. Kashi he was also the same way... I find the negative comments false and honestly petty. I recomend whole heartedly for anyone to come here. They even talk to you about what they are doing if you want them to. Completely wonderful people. <3 (Sorry for the essay)
About Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta School Of Sleep Medicine
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashi works at
Dr. Kashi speaks Arabic and Persian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashi.
