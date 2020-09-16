See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Dr. Kashi works at Baltimore Sleep And Wellness Center in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anahita Abdehouddspc
    6830 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 686-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Breath Testing
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Breath Testing
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kashi?

    Sep 16, 2020
    I loved the staff, they were kind, thoughtful, helpful, patient and most importantly professional. When I did a telemed appointment with Dr. Kashi he was also the same way... I find the negative comments false and honestly petty. I recomend whole heartedly for anyone to come here. They even talk to you about what they are doing if you want them to. Completely wonderful people. <3 (Sorry for the essay)
    Lura-Jane Bacon — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kashi to family and friends

    Dr. Kashi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kashi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD.

    About Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629081500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Atlanta School Of Sleep Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashi works at Baltimore Sleep And Wellness Center in Rosedale, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kashi’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kiumarce Kashi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.