Dr. Kittredge Baldwin, DO

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kittredge Baldwin, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Baldwin works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 03, 2022
Dr. Baldwin is attentive, compassionate and amazing Doctor. I cannot image a better Doctor to take care of me and my family.
Kurt Nordberg — Nov 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kittredge Baldwin, DO

  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1285683516
Education & Certifications

  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kittredge Baldwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baldwin works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Baldwin’s profile.

Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

