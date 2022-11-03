Overview

Dr. Kittredge Baldwin, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Baldwin works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

