Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Ga
Dr. Outlaw works at
Locations
1
Kitti K. Outlaw M.d. PC3715 Dauphin St Ste 6A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 414-1333
2
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
3
Usa Health Pain Management3290 Dauphin St Ste 204, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 471-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a pleasure meeting the entire office especially Dr. Outlaw. He is very attentive, caring and understanding. He takes his time and explains everything. You do not feel rushed and are completely at ease. He is an excellent surgeon with excellent staff. I would not recommend anyone else. Just call them and you will be put at ease.
About Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265435382
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- La St University Affil Hosps Charity Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outlaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Outlaw has seen patients for Wound Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Outlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outlaw.
