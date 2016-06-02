Overview

Dr. Kitae Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|State University Of New York At Brooklyn College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Desert Surgical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.