Dr. Kitae Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kitae Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|State University Of New York At Brooklyn College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Surgical Associates3131 La Canada St Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-6609
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, great bedside manner, superb all the way around.
About Dr. Kitae Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College|St Vincent's Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn and Queens.|Westchester County Medical Center
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
- State University Of New York|State University Of New York At Brooklyn College
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
