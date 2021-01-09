Dr. Kit Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kit Cheng, MD
Dr. Kit Cheng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8776
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr Cheng is a fantastic MD and a super smart oncologist. She is truly up to the minute on cancer research and a very caring physician. I loved her NP, and the whole team and staff at Monter Cancer Center took great care of me. What I appreciated the most were her quick and thorough responses to any of my issues during chemotherapy. She kept an open mind while listening to me as a patient, and in dealing with my particular problems and side effects of treatment. She always had the data to back up any of her recommendations, she's a solid scientist. It felt like we went to battle together and she always had my back.
About Dr. Kit Cheng, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1316106834
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
