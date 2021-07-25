Dr. Kishori Somyreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somyreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishori Somyreddy, MD
Dr. Kishori Somyreddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX.
Neurology Associates of Texas1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 205, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 727-8900Saturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Dallas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I highly recommend Neurology Associates. Dr Somyreddy is one of the best and knowledgeable doctor I have ever met. She took time to explain my brain scan in detail and treatment plan moving forward making me feel she really cared. i am so happy and relived to have her as my neurologist.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Somyreddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somyreddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somyreddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somyreddy speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Somyreddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somyreddy.
