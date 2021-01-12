Dr. Thampy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thampy works at
Locations
Psychaccess and Recovery Solutions LLC3636 University Blvd S Ste B2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (844) 808-9096
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families1722 S Lewis Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 366-4462
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only195 SOUTHPARK BLVD, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 829-0814
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I respect differing opinions but also have a hard time comprehending how someone would say Dr. Thampy is a bad doctor, based on my own experience. I randomly found him through my insurance company's MDLive portal for telehealth, and I'm lucky I did. The guy has gone out of his way to come up with creative and innovative solutions for my treatment, including prescribing non-psychiatric medications "off label" to tamp down anxiety in conjunction with traditional psych meds. My sleep, anxiety and depression have all improved under his watch, despite the pandemic, so I sought him out again for treatment after my insurance changed and MDLive was no longer available. For anyone on the fence about him, I would suggest at least trying him out in the hopes that your experience will be more like mine than others here. Just know that psychiatrists are NOT therapists, so this is not where you'll talk about your issues indefinitely, it's where you'll get meds after a brief assessment. Good luck :)
About Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Khmer
Education & Certifications
- RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Thampy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thampy speaks Khmer.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thampy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thampy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.