Dr. Kishore Sriram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sriram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Sriram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kishore Sriram, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Warsaw, IN.
Dr. Sriram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Otis Bowen Ctr850 N Harrison St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 248-8176
-
2
Otis R Bowen Ctr for Humn Svcs119 W Market St, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 248-8176
- 3 836 N Detroit St, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 499-3019
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sriram?
He is a very patient and understanding doctor. He's well educated, and isn't condescending like many doctors I have seen in the past. He is thorough, and didn't make me feel rushed. It's difficult to schedule an appointment with him but well worth it. I plan to keep him as my doctor for as long as possible.
About Dr. Kishore Sriram, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1710179908
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sriram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sriram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sriram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sriram works at
Dr. Sriram has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sriram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sriram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sriram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sriram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sriram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.