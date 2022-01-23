Dr. Kishore Patcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Patcha, MD
Dr. Kishore Patcha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2635, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5482
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patcha was on time for my appointment. He explained everything very well and was patient with my questions. He was friendly and easy to talk to. He made sure I understood the answers to all of my questions. I would refer him to anyone needing access to a fine nephrologist!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Gunter Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
