Dr. Kishore Nallu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Nallu works at Mercy Health in Lima, OH with other offices in Ottawa, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.