Dr. Kishore Nallu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kishore Nallu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Health730 W Market St Ste 2K, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5852
Mercy Health St Ritas Urology601 State Route 224, Ottawa, OH 45875 Directions (419) 538-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He kept good track of my heart mummer, which I've had for years. Then this year 2022 he decided I needed something done. He sent me to Dr. Patel who does the Tavar procedure. As a result of PET Scan, I found out I had cancer of the lungs, but they were in the early stage. So I started chem and radiation. I most glad he sent me to Dr. Pated. I think it saved my life.
About Dr. Kishore Nallu, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nallu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nallu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nallu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nallu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nallu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nallu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nallu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nallu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.