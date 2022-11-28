Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maganty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Care LLC522 N New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 328-5930
-
2
Kentucky Clinic - Dermatology740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
DR. MAGANTY IS A VERY SKILLED PHYSICIAN. MY HUSBAND IS A RETIRED GASTROENTEROLIGST AND IS VERY COMFOTRABLE WITH DR. MAGANTY'S COMPETENCE. DR. MAGANTY IS ALSO PERSONABLE - A BONUS. HE CARES FOR HIS PATIENTS, AS EVIDENCED BY A FOLLOW UP PHONE CALL THE DAY AFTER MY PROCEDURE. I HAVE NEVER BEFORE RECEIVED SUCH ATTENTION. DR. MAGANTY IS OPEN TO QUESTIONS AND EXPLAINS HIS FINDINGS THOROUGHLY. POST-OP, I RECEIVED WRITTEN RESULTS ACCOMPANIED BY PHOTOS. I NEVER GOT THAT "RUSHED" OR "ASSEMBLY LINE" FEELING, WITHOUT HESITATION I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. MAGANTY.
About Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790908820
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Southern Illinois University
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
