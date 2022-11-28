See All Gastroenterologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Maganty works at Jason B Amato MD Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gastroenterology Care LLC
    522 N New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 328-5930
  2
    Kentucky Clinic - Dermatology
    740 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0303

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Nov 28, 2022
    DR. MAGANTY IS A VERY SKILLED PHYSICIAN. MY HUSBAND IS A RETIRED GASTROENTEROLIGST AND IS VERY COMFOTRABLE WITH DR. MAGANTY'S COMPETENCE. DR. MAGANTY IS ALSO PERSONABLE - A BONUS. HE CARES FOR HIS PATIENTS, AS EVIDENCED BY A FOLLOW UP PHONE CALL THE DAY AFTER MY PROCEDURE. I HAVE NEVER BEFORE RECEIVED SUCH ATTENTION. DR. MAGANTY IS OPEN TO QUESTIONS AND EXPLAINS HIS FINDINGS THOROUGHLY. POST-OP, I RECEIVED WRITTEN RESULTS ACCOMPANIED BY PHOTOS. I NEVER GOT THAT "RUSHED" OR "ASSEMBLY LINE" FEELING, WITHOUT HESITATION I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. MAGANTY.
    LINDA MOELLERING — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD
    About Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790908820
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky
    • Southern Illinois University
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maganty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maganty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maganty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maganty has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maganty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maganty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maganty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maganty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maganty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

