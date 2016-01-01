Overview

Dr. Kishore Iyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.