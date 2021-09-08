Dr. Kishore Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishore Agrawal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical At Richmond Avenue4287 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-1273
-
2
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2000
-
3
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agrawal?
Dr. Agrawal and his staff are wonderful. They are friendly, competent and accommodating. Great experience as a new patient. I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Kishore Agrawal, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679540603
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.