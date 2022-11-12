Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vachhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vachhani works at
Locations
Vachhani Medical Clinic35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 212, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-4949
Vachhani Medical Clinic81833 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 775-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very eager to listen to you and direct you to any specialist you may need.,
About Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750479168
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn-Caledonian Hosp
- Msg Hosp
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vachhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vachhani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vachhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vachhani works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vachhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vachhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vachhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vachhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.