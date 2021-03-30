Dr. Kishor Muniyappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muniyappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishor Muniyappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kishor Muniyappa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Tallahassee Gastro Health Center4012 Kelcey Ct Ste 103, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 278-5348Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The front desk staff was friendly and efficient. Wait time was minimal. I saw both the nurse practitioner and doctor. Both seemed very knowledgable and up-to-date on GI issues. They were easy to talk to addressed all of my concerns with a practical and holistic approach. I was glad to find that both are also well-versed in nutrition, which gets surprisingly little attention from many GI docs.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1467470583
- VCU Health Systems - Medical College of Virginia
- St. Francis Hospital - Evanston
- St. Francis Hospital - Evanston
- Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Muniyappa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muniyappa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muniyappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muniyappa has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muniyappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muniyappa speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Muniyappa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muniyappa.
