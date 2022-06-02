Dr. Kishor Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishor Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishor Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2420 Double Churches Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-7882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
After several years of dealing with Anxiety and Depression and getting no results from other doctors I went to see Dr. Desai as a last resort. Within 15 minutes of talking to him he had me figured out and after a short stay at the Bradley Center and further support from De. Desai, I was good to go. Have never had any problems since. Thanks!
About Dr. Kishor Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386643229
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.