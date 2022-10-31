See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Colonial Heights, VA
Dr. Kishor Dabhi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kishor Dabhi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They graduated from Gujarat University and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Dabhi works at Swift Creek Family Care in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Arthritis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swift Creek Family Care
    3628 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 455-9322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center
  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis
Animal Allergies
Polyneuropathy
Allergic Rhinitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysphagia
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hammer Toe
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Em
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2022
    My husband and I were referred by a trusted friend YEARS ago. Because we were raising our grand daughter Dr Dabhi agreed to take her as a patient. He is caring and patient devoted. I can not grade him high enough
    Charlotte Fleming — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Kishor Dabhi, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1285749051
    Education & Certifications

    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    • Gujarat University
    • Gujarat University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kishor Dabhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabhi works at Swift Creek Family Care in Colonial Heights, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dabhi’s profile.

    Dr. Dabhi has seen patients for Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Arthritis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

