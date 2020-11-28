Overview

Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Anand works at MoreMd in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.