Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Chakrabarti works at Square One Medical Group in Watertown, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Square Psychiatry LLC
    124 Watertown St Ste 2D, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 916-5069

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1659365856
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chakrabarti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabarti works at Square One Medical Group in Watertown, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chakrabarti’s profile.

    Dr. Chakrabarti has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakrabarti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chakrabarti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrabarti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrabarti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

