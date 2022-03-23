Dr. Kishan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishan Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
Complete Neurological Care11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4200
Complete Neurological Care225 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 349-2787
Complete Neurological Care274 Madison Ave # 304, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 349-2787
Complete Neurological Care, P.C.139 N Central Ave Ste 2, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 887-8808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel has been treating me for 3 years. He has been an amazing Dr, utilizing all the tools in his tool box to support me through what has been a very turbulent time with my health. He is empathetic, a great listener and practices medicine with alternative ways of natural healing and western influence. It’s the perfect balance. I would recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Kishan Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346473071
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
